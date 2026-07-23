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Motilal Oswal Financial Services consolidated net profit rises 9.56% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 23 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
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Sales rise 25.34% to Rs 3421.80 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Financial Services rose 9.56% to Rs 1273.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1162.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.34% to Rs 3421.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 2729.97 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3421.802729.97 25 OPM %57.5662.99 -PBDT1561.741431.73 9 PBT1533.851405.59 9 NP1273.111162.06 10

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First Published: Jul 23 2026 | 6:04 PM IST

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