Motilal Oswal Financial Services drops despite 10% rise in Q1 profit

Motilal Oswal Financial Services slipped 9.07% to Rs 854.60 after the company reported its Q1 FY27 results.

The company's adjusted profit after tax increased 9.6% YoY to Rs 1,273.11 crore in Q1 FY27. Profit rebounded from a loss of Rs 221.28 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total income increased 25.1% YoY and 27.5% QoQ to Rs 3,432.23 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 1,533.85 crore in Q1 FY27, up 9.1% YoY against Rs 1,405.59 crore in Q1 FY26. The company had reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 194.45 crore in Q4 FY26.

Total operating expenditure increased 44.1% YoY to Rs 1,838.22 crore. Interest expense rose 40.5% YoY to Rs 414.24 crore, while employee expenses declined 1.1% YoY to Rs 527.96 crore. Provisions and write-offs fell 12.0% YoY to Rs 32.27 crore, while depreciation increased 6.7% YoY to Rs 27.89 crore.

The asset management business, comprising the AMC and Motilal Oswal Alternates (MO Alternates), reported a 73% YoY increase in profit after tax to Rs 245 crore and became the group's largest profit contributor with a 40% share. Total assets under management grew 31% YoY to Rs 2.12 lakh crore. The AMC business recorded 26% YoY growth in AUM to Rs 1.90 lakh crore. SIP inflows increased 16% YoY to Rs 4,064 crore, while net mutual fund flow market share stood at 4.2%, ahead of its 2.9% AUM market share. MO Alternates nearly doubled its AUM with 99% YoY growth and completed the second close of its maiden private credit fund, raising Rs 2,435 crore.

The private wealth management business reported 42% YoY growth in annuity revenue to Rs 157 crore, while AUM increased 37% YoY to Rs 2.4 lakh crore. Net flows rose 37% to Rs 3,929 crore, supported by a 26% increase in relationship managers to 441. The wealth management business reported 26% YoY growth in annuity revenue to Rs 304 crore. Distribution assets increased 29% YoY to Rs 45,575 crore, while the loan book grew 33% YoY to Rs 7,388 crore. The group's margin trade funding book expanded 55% YoY to Rs 7,800 crore, while brokerage revenue increased 6% YoY. In the capital markets business, fee income increased 48% QoQ, and the company ranked second in India's Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP) and Initial Public Offering (IPO) league tables during the quarter.

The housing finance business reported 36% YoY growth in profit after tax to Rs 32 crore. Disbursements increased 64% YoY to Rs 646 crore, while AUM grew 23% YoY to Rs 6,164 crore. Gross and net non-performing assets stood at 1.1% and 0.6%, respectively. The treasury book expanded 22% YoY to Rs 10,482 crore. During the quarter, CRISIL upgraded the company's long-term credit rating to AA+ with a Stable outlook. Management said annuity revenues contributed 66% of total revenue, improving the quality and predictability of earnings. Motilal Oswal Financial Services is an integrated financial services group offering wealth management, asset management, capital markets, housing finance and investment banking services.