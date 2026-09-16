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Motilal Oswal Financial Services receives upgrade in LT credit ratings

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Last Updated : Sep 16 2026 | 8:31 PM IST
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From India Ratings and Research

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) has upgraded the long-term credit rating of the company and its key subsidiaries to 'IND AA+' with a Stable Outlook, from 'IND AA' with a Positive Outlook. The upgrade applies to the non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and bank loan facilities of MOFSL and Motilal Oswal Home Finance (MOHFL), and to the NCDs of Motilal Oswal Finvest (MOFL). Ind-Ra has also affirmed the 'IND A1+' rating on the commercial paper programmes of MOFSL, MOFL and Motilal Oswal Wealth (MOWL).

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First Published: Sep 16 2026 | 8:31 PM IST

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