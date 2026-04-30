Motilal Oswal Financial Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 221.28 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 124.66% to Rs 2649.38 crore

Net Loss of Motilal Oswal Financial Services reported to Rs 221.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 64.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 124.66% to Rs 2649.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1179.27 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.28% to Rs 1869.31 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 2501.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 9311.68 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 8290.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.