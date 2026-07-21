Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 17.67% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 228.59 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 17.67% to Rs 127.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 228.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales228.59243.71 -6 OPM %93.3895.63 -PBDT151.56183.63 -17 PBT151.53183.56 -17 NP127.96155.43 -18
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