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Motilal Oswal Finvest standalone net profit declines 17.67% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST
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Sales decline 6.20% to Rs 228.59 crore

Net profit of Motilal Oswal Finvest declined 17.67% to Rs 127.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 155.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 6.20% to Rs 228.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 243.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales228.59243.71 -6 OPM %93.3895.63 -PBDT151.56183.63 -17 PBT151.53183.56 -17 NP127.96155.43 -18

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First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 9:54 AM IST

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