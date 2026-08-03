Motilal Oswal Home Finance standalone net profit rises 35.87% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 25.08% to Rs 221.45 croreNet profit of Motilal Oswal Home Finance rose 35.87% to Rs 32.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 23.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 25.08% to Rs 221.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 177.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales221.45177.04 25 OPM %61.6461.66 -PBDT43.7631.93 37 PBT42.2230.67 38 NP32.4623.89 36
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content