Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2026.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd, Industrial Investment Trust Ltd, Commercial Syn Bags Ltd and AMD Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 16 June 2026.

Motisons Jewellers Ltd crashed 11.57% to Rs 13.98 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 160.56 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shri Krishna Devcon Ltd tumbled 9.07% to Rs 40.92. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 103 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 164 shares in the past one month. Industrial Investment Trust Ltd lost 7.68% to Rs 129.9. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 951 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8012 shares in the past one month. Commercial Syn Bags Ltd fell 7.29% to Rs 158.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2604 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5177 shares in the past one month.