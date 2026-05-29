Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 1454700.00% in the March 2026 quarter

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 1454700.00% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST
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Sales reported at Rs 1.74 crore

Net profit of Motor & General Finance rose 1454700.00% to Rs 145.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales remain constant at Rs 1.74 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 and also during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 18247.50% to Rs 146.78 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales declined 1.87% to Rs 6.84 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 6.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1.741.74 0 6.846.97 -2 OPM %-84.48-23.56 --26.90-12.05 - PBDT-1.300.29 PL 0.791.92 -59 PBT-1.570.01 PL -0.270.80 PL NP145.480.01 1454700 146.780.80 18248

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First Published: May 29 2026 | 9:12 AM IST

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