Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 886.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Motor & General Finance rose 886.96% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1.861.7920.97-1.682.730.492.650.232.270.23

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