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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 886.96% in the June 2026 quarter

Motor & General Finance consolidated net profit rises 886.96% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST
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Sales rise 3.91% to Rs 1.86 crore

Net profit of Motor & General Finance rose 886.96% to Rs 2.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.91% to Rs 1.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1.861.79 4 OPM %20.97-1.68 -PBDT2.730.49 457 PBT2.650.23 1052 NP2.270.23 887

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 6:06 PM IST

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