Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 3.10 croreNet profit of Mount Housing & Infrastructure rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales3.104.01 -23 OPM %10.007.98 -PBDT0.070.06 17 PBT0.060.05 20 NP0.050.04 25
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