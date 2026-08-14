Mount Housing & Infrastructure standalone net profit rises 25.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales decline 22.69% to Rs 3.10 crore

Net profit of Mount Housing & Infrastructure rose 25.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales declined 22.69% to Rs 3.10 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.3.104.0110.007.980.070.060.060.050.050.04

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