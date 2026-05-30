Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 472.34% to Rs 5.38 crore

Net Loss of MPDL reported to Rs 3.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 472.34% to Rs 5.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.98 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against net loss of Rs 4.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 250.34% to Rs 20.32 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 5.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales5.380.94 472 20.325.80 250 OPM %-83.83-335.11 --51.03-89.31 - PBDT-4.44-3.13 -42 -10.14-5.10 -99 PBT-4.45-3.13 -42 -10.16-5.13 -98 NP-3.34-2.17 -54 -7.98-4.17 -91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Uniroyal Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.21 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Sterling Green Woods consolidated net profit declines 88.16% in the March 2026 quarter

Gourmet Gateway India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.34 crore in the March 2026 quarter

Rajkamal Synthetics consolidated net profit declines 66.67% in the March 2026 quarter

Modi Rubber reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.88 crore in the March 2026 quarter

First Published: May 30 2026 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story