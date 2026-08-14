MPDL reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.20 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.62% to Rs 5.29 croreNet Loss of MPDL reported to Rs 4.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 30.62% to Rs 5.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 4.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales5.294.05 31 OPM %-76.75-46.67 -PBDT-5.50-1.86 -196 PBT-5.51-1.86 -196 NP-4.20-1.51 -178
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