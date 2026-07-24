Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 10.82% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 17.46% to Rs 4384.05 croreNet profit of Mphasis rose 10.82% to Rs 489.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 441.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 17.46% to Rs 4384.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3732.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales4384.053732.49 17 OPM %18.1418.83 -PBDT829.84741.99 12 PBT682.79610.07 12 NP489.51441.70 11
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