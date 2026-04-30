Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 4242.67 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 14.14% to Rs 509.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 4242.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3710.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.43% to Rs 1862.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1702.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 15879.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14229.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.