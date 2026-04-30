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Mphasis consolidated net profit rises 14.14% in the March 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Apr 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST
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Sales rise 14.36% to Rs 4242.67 crore

Net profit of Mphasis rose 14.14% to Rs 509.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.36% to Rs 4242.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3710.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 9.43% to Rs 1862.60 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1702.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 11.59% to Rs 15879.65 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 14229.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales4242.673710.04 14 15879.6514229.99 12 OPM %18.9418.94 -18.7518.60 - PBDT834.11726.45 15 3100.022736.48 13 PBT681.32591.10 15 2544.752260.14 13 NP509.64446.49 14 1862.601702.14 9

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First Published: Apr 30 2026 | 9:31 AM IST

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