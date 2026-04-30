Mphasis added 2.30% to Rs 2,300.40 after the company's consolidated net profit increased 15.26% to Rs 509.64 crore on 14.36% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 4242.66 crore in Q4 FY26 over Q3 FY26.

On year on year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit and revenue from operations jumped 14.14% and 14.36%, respectively in Q4 FY26.

Profit before tax (PBT) jumped 681.31 crore in Q4 FY26, up 15.26% YoY.

Direct revenue grew by 3.2% QoQ and 9.6% YoY in Q4 FY26 in USD terms and grew 3.3% QoQ and 9.2% YoY in constant currency (CC).

New total contract value (TCV) wins of $407 million in Q4 FY26 of which 64% is AI Led.

On full year basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 9.43% to Rs 1,862.60 crore on 11.59% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 15,879.64 crore in FY26 over FY25. Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director, Mphasis, said, We have delivered on our growth and margin guidance in FY26 and are stepping into FY27 with strong momentum driven by healthy pipeline and TCV. Our AI-led propositions have gained traction, and we continue to double down on our AI efforts and strengthen the NeoIP TM suite. Our recent acquisition of Theory and Practice (TAP) creates a combination that allows us to move beyond task automation, towards systems that can reason over business objectives, constraints, and domain context, using AI at scale.

Meanwhile, the companys board recommended a recommended a final dividend of Rs 62 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2026. The record date has been fixed as Wednesday, 8 July 2026. The dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM, will be paid within 30 days of the AGM In addition, the board also approved the the re-appointment of Nitin Rakesh as chief executive officer and managing director for a term of five consecutive years with effect from October 1, 2026. Mphasis is a leading Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services.