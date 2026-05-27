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Mphasis launches Mphasis Tria, a governed enterprise agency platform

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Last Updated : May 27 2026 | 3:44 PM IST
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Mphasis announced the launch of Mphasis Tria, an Enterprise Agency Platform that enables enterprises to move beyond AI experimentation and into coordinated decision-making and measurable business outcomes across operations, technology, and commercial functions. The platform, connects enterprise knowledge, causal reasoning, and agentic execution to deliver Agency Applied, transforming enterprise intelligence into governed, accountable, and outcome-oriented actions at scale.

Alongside Mphasis Tria, the company also unveiled Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize, the two product lines through which the platform will be introduced to the market and deployed across enterprise transformation engagements.

Through Mphasis Tria, Mphasis is introducing a new category of enterprise transformation, one that moves beyond autonomous AI systems into governed Enterprise Agency, reflecting the belief that enterprises do not simply need more AI models or automation, but the ability to convert intelligence into coordinated, accountable action/s, said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Mphasis.

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First Published: May 27 2026 | 3:44 PM IST

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