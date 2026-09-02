To bring Mphasis' AI-powered enterprise offerings to the Japanese market

Mphasis announced that they have signed an agreement with TechnoPro Holdings, Japan's largest technology-focused engineering staffing and IT solutions provider, to bring Mphasis' AI-powered enterprise offerings to the Japanese market. The partnership will bring together TechnoPro Holdings' extensive engineering ecosystem with Mphasis' expertise in AI, enterprise modernization and digital transformation.

As part of this collaboration, TechnoPro Holdings will introduce Mphasis Modernize and Mphasis Optimize product lines, built on Mphasis TriaTM (Mphasis' proprietary Enterprise Agency platform) offering to clients across Japan, enabling organizations to leverage artificial intelligence that delivers a governed enterprise agency to modernize legacy environments, optimize business operations, and improve enterprise decision-making. This is expected to significantly enhance both the speed and scale of solution delivery for their clients. It also supports the creation of a new value generation model, in which challenges identified by TechnoPro engineers at client sites are addressed using AI, with the resulting knowledge and best practices subsequently scaled across other clients and industries.