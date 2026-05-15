MPS consolidated net profit declines 0.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 12.66% to Rs 205.16 crore

Net profit of MPS declined 0.06% to Rs 47.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 47.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 12.66% to Rs 205.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 182.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 16.33% to Rs 173.22 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 148.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 5.71% to Rs 768.37 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 726.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.