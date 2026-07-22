MPS consolidated net profit rises 42.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 224.24 croreNet profit of MPS rose 42.99% to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 224.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales224.24186.28 20 OPM %34.3227.00 -PBDT78.7457.14 38 PBT69.8350.13 39 NP50.3935.24 43
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