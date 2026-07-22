MPS consolidated net profit rises 42.99% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.38% to Rs 224.24 crore

Net profit of MPS rose 42.99% to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 35.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.38% to Rs 224.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 186.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.224.24186.2834.3227.0078.7457.1469.8350.1350.3935.24

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