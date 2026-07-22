MPS surged 13.92% to Rs 2,435.50 after the company reported a 42.99% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 50.39 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2026 (Q1 FY27), compared with Rs 35.24 crore in Q1 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 20.38% YoY to Rs 224.24 crore, while profit before tax (PBT) rose 41.07% to Rs 69.83 crore during the quarter.

The company's EBITDA jumped 53.03% to Rs 76.96 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 50.29 crore in Q1 FY26. Consequently, the EBITDA margin expanded to 34.32% from 27.00% a year ago.

During the quarter, the company's headcount increased to 3,352 employees from 3,263 in the year-ago period.

Segment-wise, research revenue rose 13.22% YoY to Rs 123.23 crore, while education revenue increased 42.21% to Rs 73.41 crore. Revenue from the corporate learning segment grew 6.89% YoY to Rs 27.60 crore. The research segment contributed 55% of total revenue during Q1 FY27, followed by education at 32.7% and corporate learning at 12.3%. Meanwhile, the companys board approved the incorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) in Singapore to strengthen its international presence. It will invest of up to Rs 1 crore towards subscription to the share capital of the proposed WOS, in one or more tranches. In addition, the board approved the the appointment of Papinani Radha Rani, General Counsel of the company, as the chief risk officer (CRO) of the company with effect from 21 July 2026, in addition to her existing responsibilities. Meanwhile, Vijendra Narendra Kumar ceased to be the CRO from the same date and will continue in his role as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).