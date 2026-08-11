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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF consolidated net profit declines 1.29% in the June 2026 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit declines 1.29% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 11 2026 | 1:04 PM IST
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Sales rise 9.64% to Rs 8415.50 crore

Net profit of MRF declined 1.29% to Rs 495.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 501.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 9.64% to Rs 8415.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 7675.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales8415.507675.64 10 OPM %11.7713.95 -PBDT1097.361100.61 0 PBT649.69671.83 -3 NP495.35501.82 -1

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First Published: Aug 11 2026 | 1:04 PM IST

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