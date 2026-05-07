Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF consolidated net profit rises 37.56% in the March 2026 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit rises 37.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 13.70% to Rs 8044.22 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 37.56% to Rs 702.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 510.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 13.70% to Rs 8044.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 7074.82 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.51% to Rs 2426.10 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1873.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 10.64% to Rs 31149.01 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 28153.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales8044.227074.82 14 31149.0128153.00 11 OPM %16.2215.19 -15.7314.49 - PBDT1357.481091.87 24 5039.014136.55 22 PBT915.77659.12 39 3285.382483.00 32 NP702.25510.50 38 2426.101873.29 30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Sensex, Nifty trade near flatline; European mrkt advance

DXY lingers under 98 mark amid increasing prospects of truce between US and Iran

Craftsman Automation zooms as Q4 PAT jumps 74% YoY to Rs 116 cr

Brigade Enterprises slips as Q4 PAT slides 41% YoY to Rs 145 cr

Central Bank of India gains for third straight session

First Published: May 07 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story