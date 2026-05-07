MRF gains after Q4 PAT climbs 43% YoY to Rs 701 cr; declares dividend of Rs 229/ share

MRF rose 1.01% to Rs 1,31,685 after the tyre maker reported a strong financial performance for the fourth quarter ended March 2026 and announced a hefty final dividend for shareholders.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 42.66% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 700.68 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations increased 13.70% YoY to Rs 8,044.22 crore during the quarter.

Profit before exceptional items and tax climbed 38.93% YoY to Rs 915.77 crore in the March quarter. The company reported exceptional items worth Rs 13.96 crore related to labour code compliance.

Total expenses increased 11.28% to Rs 7,267.51 crore in Q4 FY26, compared with Rs 6,531.04 crore in Q4 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4,994.25 crore (up 5.79% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 550.83 crore (up 16.98% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 86.33 crore (down 11.84% YoY) during the period under review.