MRF Ltd soars 1.45%, gains for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134950, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.35% on the day, quoting at 22684.5. The Sensex is at 74680.62, up 0.27%. MRF Ltd has slipped around 0.91% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22479.9, up 1.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 6798 shares today, compared to the daily average of 6543 shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 135620.9, up 1.96% on the day. MRF Ltd is up 44.24% in last one year as compared to a 25.4% jump in NIFTY and a 71.25% jump in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 27.98 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

