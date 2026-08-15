MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 8.55% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 3.93% to Rs 21.93 croreNet profit of MRP Agro rose 8.55% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 21.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 21.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales21.9321.10 4 OPM %5.756.30 -PBDT2.252.33 -3 PBT1.931.95 -1 NP1.651.52 9
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