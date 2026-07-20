Mrs Bectors Food Specialities surged 13.34% to Rs 213.80, extending its recent rally after Sunil Singhania-led Abakkus Investment Managers acquired nearly a 1% stake in the company through a bulk deal last week.

On 15 July 2026, Abakkus Investment Managers purchased 29,39,588 shares, representing a 0.96% equity stake, at Rs 168.97 per share on the NSE.

The stock has climbed 27.83% over the four trading sessions. After a modest 1.03% gain on 15 July, it surged 13.77% on 16 July, slipped 1.87% on 17 July, and rebounded today.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities is a leading player in the biscuits segment under the brand Cremica and a premium bakery leader under English Oven, catering to diverse consumer segments across India and international markets. The company is among the most preferred suppliers to some of the largest QSR franchises, cloud kitchens, and multiplex chains in the country.