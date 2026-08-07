Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 25.52% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.02% to Rs 548.75 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 25.52% to Rs 38.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 30.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.02% to Rs 548.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 472.96 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales548.75472.96 16 OPM %13.1412.31 -PBDT77.9162.62 24 PBT51.9741.33 26 NP38.7630.88 26
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