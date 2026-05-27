Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit rises 3.30% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 8.92% to Rs 485.86 crore

Net profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities rose 3.30% to Rs 35.41 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 34.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 8.92% to Rs 485.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 446.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit declined 1.64% to Rs 140.88 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 143.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 9.06% to Rs 2043.56 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 1873.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.