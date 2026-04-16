Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Supreme Industries Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Astral Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2026.

Supreme Industries Ltd, Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd, Tejas Networks Ltd and Astral Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 16 April 2026.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd crashed 5.55% to Rs 189 at 14:44 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 89243 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.67 lakh shares in the past one month.

Supreme Industries Ltd lost 4.32% to Rs 3664.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 13346 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11448 shares in the past one month. Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd tumbled 4.30% to Rs 328. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 53715 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25755 shares in the past one month. Tejas Networks Ltd slipped 4.00% to Rs 431.9. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.2 lakh shares in the past one month.