Msafe Equipments standalone net profit rises 44.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.92% to Rs 31.79 croreNet profit of Msafe Equipments rose 44.25% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.92% to Rs 31.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales31.7922.72 40 OPM %39.7038.64 -PBDT12.368.03 54 PBT9.736.65 46 NP7.275.04 44
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