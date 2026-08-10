Msafe Equipments standalone net profit rises 44.25% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 39.92% to Rs 31.79 crore

Net profit of Msafe Equipments rose 44.25% to Rs 7.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 5.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 39.92% to Rs 31.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 22.72 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.31.7922.7239.7038.6412.368.039.736.657.275.04

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