Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received an Letter of Acceptance for Implementation of Resettlement Action Plan For Improvement & Widening to two lane with paved shoulder of road from km 101.300 (Khowai) to km 236.213 (Harina) (Total length = 134.913 km) of NH-208 in the State of Tripura on Engineering Procurement & Construction (EPC) basis under Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Official Development Assistance (ODA) Loan and the total order value of the project is Rs. 2.97 crore.