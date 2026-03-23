Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSECL JV receives road project worth Rs 2.87 cr
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received LOA for preparation of DPR for 6-lane Road from Harsaru bypass of Gurugram Pataudi road at Wazirpur (NH352W) to Jhajjar (NH-352), including construction of Farrukhnagar Bypass and the project have been awarded under a Joint Venture (JV), in which Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants holds a 40% partnership stake. The total order value of the project is Rs. 2,87,77,500/-.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coal gasification key to India's energy security and industrial growth, says Minister

Archean Chemical Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Mangal Credit & Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating to Rs 30 cr

Nifty tumbles below 22,600 level; consumer durables shares plunge

InterGlobe Aviation slips as brokerage cuts target amid fuel cost, Middle East concerns

First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story