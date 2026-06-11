From Maharashtra Rural Roads Development Association

Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants has recently received Letter of Acceptance for appointment of consultant for ADB/PISC Consulting Services for Program Implementation Support Consultant for Maharashtra Green Roads Connectivity for Inclusive Growth Program and the project have been awarded under a Joint Venture (JV), in which the Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants holds a 70% partnership stake and total order value of the project is Rs. 23.53 crore.

As per MOU signed with a third-party, share of Monarch is 70% of the total order value. Accordingly, Monarch's order value is Rs. 16.47 crore.