Buzzing :

Sebi Bond platform rulesFlood InsuranceScreenless fitness trackerSilver Price OutlookLalithaa Jewellery IPOIndependence Day travel demandDelhi H1N1 SurgeVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MSL Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

MSL Global reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 11:13 AM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales reported at Rs 0.04 crore

Net Loss of MSL Global reported to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against net loss of Rs 0.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2026. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.040 0 OPM %-2100.000 -PBDT-0.84-0.24 -250 PBT-1.41-0.24 -488 NP-1.06-0.24 -342

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Ironwood Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Pet Plastics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 6.02 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Afcom Holdings standalone net profit rises 86.06% in the June 2026 quarter

Susan Electricals India reports standalone net profit of Rs 6.39 crore in the June 2026 quarter

Narmada Agrobase standalone net profit declines 26.47% in the June 2026 quarter

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 11:13 AM IST

Next Story