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MSME Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi reviews flagship schemes in Puducherry, stresses technology, credit, skills and market access

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Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST
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The Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Shri Jitan Ram Manjhi visited Puducherry on 89 July 2026 to review implementation of flagship schemes of Ministry of MSME and directs the stakeholders to facilitate MSME access to technology, credit and finance, skill development, market access and quality support infrastructure.

The Minister urged banks to facilitate greater access to institutional credit for MSMEs and called upon all stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of Government initiatives for the growth of the sector. On 8 July 2026, he visited the MSME Technology Centre, Puducherry and reviewed the Centre's training and production facilities. The Minister interacted with trainees undergoing technology-driven skill development programmes and inspected products manufactured using advanced machinery. He emphasised that equipping youth with modern technology-driven skills and making them self-reliant and employment-ready is a key priority of the Ministry. He noted that MSME Technology Centres are playing a vital role in developing a skilled workforce, strengthening the manufacturing ecosystem and supporting the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat.

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 1:16 PM IST

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