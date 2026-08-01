MSP Steel & Power consolidated net profit rises 23.21% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 16.27% to Rs 826.52 croreNet profit of MSP Steel & Power rose 23.21% to Rs 21.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 17.84 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 16.27% to Rs 826.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 710.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales826.52710.86 16 OPM %6.366.32 -PBDT44.1835.21 25 PBT29.8321.53 39 NP21.9817.84 23
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