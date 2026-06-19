MSP Steel & Power hits the roof after inking long-term solar power agreement

MSP Steel and Power hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 44.22 after the company entered into a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Elevate Solar Energy to procure solar power, aiming to increase its renewable energy consumption.

Under the agreement, MSP Steel & Power will procure power from a 10 MWp (DC) contracted solar capacity at a tariff of Rs 3.17 per unit for a period of 25 years from the date of execution of the PPA.

As part of the arrangement, the company will acquire a 26% equity stake in Elevate Solar Energy, corresponding to its contracted energy requirement, subject to the terms and conditions of a shareholders' agreement that will be executed at a later date.