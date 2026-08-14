MSTC consolidated net profit rises 37.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 94.24 croreNet profit of MSTC rose 37.51% to Rs 58.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 94.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales94.2477.43 22 OPM %61.2656.40 -PBDT81.5859.90 36 PBT78.6357.65 36 NP58.2242.34 38
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