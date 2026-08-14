MSTC consolidated net profit rises 37.51% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 21.71% to Rs 94.24 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 37.51% to Rs 58.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 42.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 21.71% to Rs 94.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 77.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.94.2477.4361.2656.4081.5859.9078.6357.6558.2242.34

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