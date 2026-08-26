MTAR Tech rises after securing order worth nearly Rs 127 crore for coolant channel assemblies

MTAR Technologies added 1.23% to Rs 7011.20 after the company said that it has secured orders worth Rs 126.7 crore for the supply of coolant channel assemblies for the refurbishment of the RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 reactors.

RAPS-4 and MAPS-2 are nuclear power reactor units in India with a capacity of 220 MWe each, located at Rawatbhata (Rajasthan) and Kalpakkam (Tamil Nadu), respectively. Both are pressurized heavy water reactors (PHWR) operated by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL).

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director of MTAR, said: "We have secured significant orders in the civil nuclear sector over the past few months.

Our closing nuclear order book now stands at more than Rs 775 crore, the highest in the companys history. The sectors long-term outlook remains promising, and we expect a steady inflow of orders over the coming years." MTAR Technologies is a leading manufacturer engaged in manufacturing and development of mission critical precision engineered systems catering to clean energy civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, aerospace and defence sectors. It has sixteen strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana. The company's profit after tax surged 364.8% year-on-year to Rs 50.2 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 10.8 crore in Q1 FY26. Revenue from operations soared 130.4% YoY to Rs 360.7 crore in Q1 FY27 from Rs 156.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.