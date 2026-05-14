MTAR Tech spurts after securing Rs 2,279 crore international order

MTAR Technologies surged 6.86% to Rs 7,212.25 after the company announced purchase orders worth $238.76 million, equivalent to around Rs 2,278.96 crore.

In an exchange filing, the company said the orders were received from an international customer, whose identity was not disclosed due to confidentiality obligations.

The orders are in continuation of regular business from the existing customer and are in the nature of blanket purchase orders. The execution timeline will be decided at a later stage, the company said.

The stock has rallied 15.39% over the two sessions after the company on 12 May 2026 reported strong Q4 FY26 earnings supported by robust order inflows.

Consolidated net profit jumped to Rs 44.3 crore in Q4 FY26, up 223.4% YoY from Rs 13.7 crore and higher by 27.7% QoQ from Rs 34.7 crore. Revenue from operations rose 67.2% YoY to Rs 306.1 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 183.1 crore in the year-ago quarter. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 10.1% from Rs 278 crore. Gross profit stood at Rs 135.4 crore in Q4 FY26, up 41.5% YoY from Rs 95.7 crore. Gross margin, however, contracted 810 basis points to 44.2% from 52.3% a year earlier. EBITDA stood at Rs 61.8 crore in Q4 FY26, up 80.9% YoY from Rs 34.2 crore. Sequentially, EBITDA declined 3.5% from Rs 64 crore.

EBITDA margin improved 150 basis points YoY to 20.2% from 18.7% in Q4 FY25, but declined 280 basis points QoQ from 23%. The company received record order inflows of Rs 2,453.3 crore during FY26, including Rs 481.6 crore in Q4 FY26. Its order book stood at Rs 2,581.9 crore as on 31 March 2026. Of the total order book, 51.2% came from clean energy-fuel cell, hydel and other businesses, while clean energy-civil nuclear power contributed 26.3% and aerospace and defence accounted for 14%. Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director and promoter of MTAR Technologies, said the company expects strong order inflows in FY27 across key business verticals and anticipates sequential margin improvement in the coming quarters due to higher operating leverage and a favourable product mix.