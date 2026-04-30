MTAR Tech surges after strong results from key client Bloom Energy

MTAR Technologies jumped 10.62% to Rs 6254.50 after its key client, Bloom Energy, reported robust Q1 2026 earnings.

Bloom Energys shares surged 26% on the NYSE after the company posted adjusted earnings of 44 cents per share, well above estimates. Revenue rose 130% to $751 million, significantly beating expectations.

The company also raised its full-year guidance. It now expects revenue in the range of $3.4 billion to $3.8 billion, compared to its earlier outlook of $3.1 billion to $3.3 billion. Adjusted earnings are projected at $1.85 to $2.25 per share, higher than the previous forecast of $1.33 to $1.48.

MTAR Technologies is a key strategic supplier to Bloom Energy, with a significant portion of its revenue linked to the US company. It manufactures critical assemblies used in Blooms solid oxide fuel cell systems.

As Bloom scales up production and deployment, demand for MTARs components is expected to rise, strengthening its order pipeline. In its last concall, managing director Srinivas Reddy indicated that the company expects revenue growth of 30% to 35% in FY26, with revenue likely to exceed Rs 900 crore. For FY27, the company is targeting around 50% revenue growth, supported by strong demand visibility. He added that margins are expected to remain around 21% with a variation of 100 basis points, with potential for further improvement in the next financial year. MTAR Technologies is a leading manufacturer engaged in the manufacturing and development of mission-critical precision-engineered systems catering to clean energy civil nuclear power, fuel cells, hydel & others, aerospace and defence sectors. It has nine strategically based manufacturing units including an export-oriented unit each based in Hyderabad, Telangana.