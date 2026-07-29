MTAR Technologies consolidated net profit rises 364.66% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 130.48% to Rs 355.89 croreNet profit of MTAR Technologies rose 364.66% to Rs 50.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 10.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 130.48% to Rs 355.89 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 154.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales355.89154.41 130 OPM %23.9018.38 -PBDT77.0923.18 233 PBT67.4014.81 355 NP50.2310.81 365
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