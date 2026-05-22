Mahanagar Telephone Nigam (MTNL) added 1.21% to Rs 29.22 after the company's consolidated net loss reduced to Rs 306.95 crore in Q4 FY26 from a net loss of Rs 827.88 crore posted in Q4 FY25.

Revenue from operations jumped 34.52% year on year (YoY) to Rs 370.51 crore in the quarter ended 31 March 2026.

The firm reported a pre-tax loss of Rs 306.82 crore in Q4 FY26, compared to a pre-tax loss of Rs 828.50 crore in Q4 FY25.

Total expenses rose 2.51% YoY to Rs 1,188.01 crore in the March 2026 quarter. License fees and spectrum charges stood at Rs 15.92 crore (down 7.11% YoY), while employee benefit expense was at Rs 155.07 crore (up 4.04% YoY), and finance cost stood at Rs 738.12 crore (up 3.12% YoY) during the period under review.

On the margins front, the company reported a negative operating margin of 21.58% in Q4 FY26 as compared with a negative 60.62% recorded in Q4 FY25. The PSU firm also reported a negative net profit margin of 82.84% in Q4 FY26 as against a negative 300.59% registered in a similar quarter of the previous fiscal. Mahanagar Telephone Nigam announced the appointment of Shri Vasudev Singh (GM Finance, MTNL CO) as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) with effect from 21 May 2026, following approval by the Board on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and Audit Committee. He replaces Shri Anirudh Prasad Singh.