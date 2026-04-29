MTR Foods launches MTR Minute Fresh Batter range in Hyderabad

MTR Foods, a part of Orkla India, today announced the launch of its MTR Minute Fresh Batter range in Hyderabad. The launch marks a strategic expansion of its convenience food portfolio in the city.

As the brand that introduced Rava Idli and the 3-Minute Range to Indian kitchens, MTR has been a pioneer in the packaged breakfast space. The MTR Minute Fresh Batter range is a natural extension of this legacy, crafted for a new generation of consumers who seek both convenience and authenticity in every meal.

The launch introduces two distinct battersDosa Batter and Rice Rava Idli Batter. The Dosa Batter is available in three convenient sizes to suit every household need 425g at ₹60, 850g at ₹98, and 1.5kg at ₹150. The Rice Rava Idli Batter is available in a 750g pack, priced at ₹98.