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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

Mudra Financial Services standalone net profit rises 30.00% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST
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Sales rise 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Mudra Financial Services rose 30.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.10 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 3.23% to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales0.320.31 3 OPM %56.2541.94 -PBDT0.180.13 38 PBT0.180.13 38 NP0.130.10 30

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:06 AM IST

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