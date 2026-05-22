Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 208.06% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 30.03% to Rs 64.13 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 208.06% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 30.03% to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 49.32 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 44.11% to Rs 28.26 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 19.61 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 15.09% to Rs 208.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 180.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.