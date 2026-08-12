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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 302.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 302.59% in the June 2026 quarter

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Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST
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Sales rise 57.24% to Rs 76.53 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 302.59% to Rs 14.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 3.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 57.24% to Rs 76.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 48.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales76.5348.67 57 OPM %78.9562.56 -PBDT19.424.73 311 PBT18.824.22 346 NP14.013.48 303

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First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 9:11 AM IST

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