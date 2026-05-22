Mufin Green Finance standalone net profit rises 184.36% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 59.33% to Rs 64.13 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 184.36% to Rs 11.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 3.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 59.33% to Rs 64.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 40.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 39.33% to Rs 28.27 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 20.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2025. Sales rose 29.73% to Rs 208.18 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 160.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.