Mukand consolidated net profit rises 4991.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 1269.09 crore

Net profit of Mukand rose 4991.56% to Rs 554.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 1269.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.

For the full year,net profit rose 696.09% to Rs 604.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.

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