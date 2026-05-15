Mukand consolidated net profit rises 4991.56% in the March 2026 quarter

Sales rise 14.65% to Rs 1269.09 croreNet profit of Mukand rose 4991.56% to Rs 554.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 10.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025. Sales rose 14.65% to Rs 1269.09 crore in the quarter ended March 2026 as against Rs 1106.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2025.
For the full year,net profit rose 696.09% to Rs 604.15 crore in the year ended March 2026 as against Rs 75.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2025.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Mar. 2026Mar. 2025% Var.Sales1269.091106.89 15 4889.834889.99 0 OPM %-1.385.88 -3.505.81 - PBDT451.7937.39 1108 574.53169.03 240 PBT433.7724.13 1698 512.13118.30 333 NP554.9810.90 4992 604.1575.89 696
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