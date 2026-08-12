Mukand consolidated net profit rises 97.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1362.21 crore

Net profit of Mukand rose 97.59% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1362.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1128.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025.1362.211128.710.534.1978.1552.0460.2237.6757.3629.03

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