Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchN Chandrasekaran ResignsStocks to BuyGold and Silver PriceQ1 Results TodayTATA Group Stocks TodayManappuram Finance ShareGoogle Pixel 11 Series Launch
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mukand consolidated net profit rises 97.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Mukand consolidated net profit rises 97.59% in the June 2026 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Sales rise 20.69% to Rs 1362.21 crore

Net profit of Mukand rose 97.59% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 29.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. Sales rose 20.69% to Rs 1362.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2026 as against Rs 1128.71 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2025. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2026Jun. 2025% Var.Sales1362.211128.71 21 OPM %0.534.19 -PBDT78.1552.04 50 PBT60.2237.67 60 NP57.3629.03 98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Bambino Agro Industries standalone net profit declines 5.04% in the June 2026 quarter

Atlas Cycles (Haryana) reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.92 crore in the June 2026 quarter

India's liquid fuels consumption expected to edge down marginally in 2026 before rising next year

Alumina producers advance after Norway's Norsk Hydro announces production cut

Saatvik Green Energy gains after bagging Rs 400-cr order

First Published: Aug 12 2026 | 12:50 PM IST

Next Story